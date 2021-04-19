Another explosive eruption occurred at the La Soufriere Volcano yesterday

The people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines experienced another explosive eruption at the La Soufrière at approximately 4:49 p.m. yesterday, April 18th 2021.

The National Emergency Management Organization says in its latest bulletin that ash clouds are moving towards the south and west of the island.

The volcano alert level remains RED.

The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre says there have now been 30 identifiable explosive events since the beginning of this eruptive phase on April 9th 2021.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

