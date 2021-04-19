IICA is providing support to to the Agricultural Sector here in St.Vincent and the Grenadines

The Inter American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture, IICA is providing support to the Volcano Response Efforts in the Agricultural Sector.

On Friday a program aimed at assisting Livestock Farmers with animal feed was officially launched here.

In his address at the ceremony, Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar said that the Livestock sub-Sector continues to play an important role in Agriculture in SVG.

Meanwhile, Technical Specialist at the Inter American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture, Michael Dalton says IICA is pleased to provide the necessary support to the Ministry of Agriculture.

