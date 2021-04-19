Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has called upon the UN Security Council

An appeal has been made for the United Nations Security Council to assist with this country’s Volcano Relief Effort, in response to the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made the call as he addressed a High Level Open Debate of the United Nations Security Council this morning.

The Prime Minister spoke on the topic: Enhancing Co-operation between the United Nations and Regional and Sub-regional Organisations, in Enhancing Confidence-Building and Dialogue in Conflict Prevention and Resolution.

He said this subject is of immediate relevance to St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the context of a massive natural disaster.

