The Windward side of the country is now being described as apocalyptic

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and representatives from the United Nations have described the devastation caused by the current eruption of La Soufriere Volcano as apocalyptic, on the Windward side of the country.

He made this statement during a tour to the Red Zone on the windward side yesterday with a team from the United Nations (UN), to access the damage.

The Prime Minister said he wanted the U.N Team to see the destruction which the different forces of nature have had in the north which has now been combined with the volcanic eruption. He said all this is coupled with the current COVID19 Pandemic.



Meanwhile United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Didier Trebucq said the entire U.N system has been mobilized to assist St. Vincent and the Grenadines in whatever ways they can.

Mr. Trebucq said while they have already made available two million U.S Dollars to this country to assist in the current crisis they will also be launching the Global Appeal Fund on Tuesday with St. Vincent and the Grenadines and they hope to raise 30 million U.S Dollars from the International community.

Photo by: specs visual

