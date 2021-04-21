Damage repairs following the explosive eruption of La Soufriere volcano is estimated to cost hundred of millions of dollars

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has said that an enormous amount of resources is needed as this country begins to rebuild, following the devastation caused by the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Addressing yesterday’s launch of the United Nations Global Appeal Fund, Prime Minister Gonsalves estimated that the damage caused by the eruption of La Soufriere volcano will amount to hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Prime Minister said a confirmed figure is not yet available, as the initial damage assessments are still being carried out.

Meanwhile ,United Nations Resident Coordinator for the Caribbean, Didier Trebucq says the Appeal Fund will provide a strategic coordinated response to help St. Vincent and the Grenadines on the road to recovery and reconstruction.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

