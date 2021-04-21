The importance of Psycho-Social support for displaced persons have been highlighted

An official in the Ministry of Health has highlighted the importance of psycho-social support for persons who have been displaced by the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Social Worker in the Ministry of Health Rozelle Solomon said this support will go a long way toward ensuring that these persons are mentally stable during this unsettling period. She noted that each citizen has a role to play in supporting persons who may be traumatized.

Miss Solomon also commended those who are already out in the various communities, doing their best to help.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

