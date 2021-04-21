The importance of Psycho-Social support for displaced persons have been highlighted

An official in the Ministry of Health has highlighted the importance of psycho-social support for persons who have been displaced by the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.
Social Worker in the Ministry of Health Rozelle Solomon said this support will go a long way toward ensuring that these persons are mentally stable during this unsettling period. She noted that each citizen has a role to play in supporting persons who may be traumatized.
Miss Solomon also commended those who are already out in the various communities, doing their best to help.