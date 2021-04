One of this Country’s Service Organizations, the Lions Club is also doing its part in the National Relief Effort.

Coordinator of Lions SVG Disaster Response and President of the Lions Club South, Junior Bacchus says the Clubs are seeking to provide aid to victims of La Soufrière volcanic eruptions in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He says they are working closely with Lions Clubs in the Diaspora in this important initiative.

