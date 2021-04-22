National clean up has commenced

Efforts are continuing to clean up deposits of volcanic ash across the country, except in the Red Zone.

The assurance has come from Minister of Airports, Seaports, Urban Development, Energy, Grenadines Affairs and Local Government, Julian Francis.

Speaking on NBC’s Eyeing La Soufriere Overnight Edition this week,

Minister Francis said while the cleanup is a challenging exercise, it has to be done.

He however noted that no cleanup exercises are currently taking place in the Red Zone, because these areas are currently off limits.

