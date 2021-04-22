St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded another explosive eruption today

There was an explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano just after eleven this morning.
The UWI Seismic Research Centre said in a post on its Facebook page earlier that explosions can happen without warning, during the ongoing explosive phase of the eruption.
The Centre said the plume rose to above 8-km into the atmosphere.
It noted that most of the material seems to be going towards the sea
