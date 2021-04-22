Venezuela has committed their services to St.Vincent and the Grenadines

Venezuela’s Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Francisco Perez said his country is committed to serve as a bridge to link other countries to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, by transporting relief supplies to the country, during this critical time.

He gave this commitment, following yesterday’s arrival of the Venezuelan vessel to bring relief supplies from St. Lucia and Cuba. Ambassador Perez said Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro has ordered that the vessel should remain in St. Vincent and the Grenadines as long as it is needed.

Cuban Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Jose Manuel Leyva Ventura also pledged his country’s commitment to support St. Vincent and the Grenadines in its relief and recovery effort.

