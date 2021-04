Minister of Education Curtis King says the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano has significantly disrupted the formal process of teaching and learning in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

However, Minister King said, despite this challenge, the Ministry of Education is continuing to work assiduously to ensure that the nation’s children are positively engaged during this difficult period.

Rawdica Stephen has more in today’s La Soufriere Volcano Update.

