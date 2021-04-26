Today we observe a National Day of Prayer

Prayers are being offered across the nation today, as St. Vincent and the Grenadines observes a National Day of Prayer, to seek God’s intervention as the country grapples with a number of challenges.

Many of the Church Leaders have gathered at the Faith Temple Church at New Montrose, where a special session of prayer and praise was held this morning.

Addressing the event, President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Christian Council, Reverend Adolf Davis, emphasized the importance of prayer, especially during times of great challenge.

Reverend Davis noted that periods of challenge and crisis, provide an opportunity for introspection and humility.

