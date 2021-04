MR CLAVERT LEWIS better known as BLACK of Bequia formerly of Byera died on Tuesday April 20th at the age of 41. The funeral takes place on Sunday May 2nd at the Port Elizabeth Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from 10:00am. The service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Port Elizabeth Cemetery.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print