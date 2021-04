MRS JOANNE INGRID CASSILDA LEWIS of Petit Bordel, Troumaca and Canouan died on Thursday April 22nd at the age of 53. The funeral takes place on Sunday May 2nd at the Joseph Dasilva Memorial Funeral Home Chapel according to Baptist Rights. The Service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Dumbarton Cemetery.

