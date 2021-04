Scientists monitoring the La Soufriere Volcano say that there have been over thirty distinct explosions at the La Soufriere Volcano since it first exploded on Friday April 9th.

Lead Scientist Professor Richard Robertson said on NBC Radio that the team will be seeking to quantify the deposits from the explosive eruptions.

Meanwhile, Seismologist Dr. Roderick Stewart noted that fewer seismic activities are being recorded at La Soufriere Volcano.

