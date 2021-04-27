St.Vincent and the Grenadines will receive over 400-thousand Canadian dollars

The Government of Canada has pledged over 400-thousand Canadian dollars in immediate aid to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Canadian Ambassador to CARICOM, Her Excellency, Lillian Chatterjee said the relief aid in response to this country’s call for humanitarian assistance.

She said the Disaster Relief Funding will assist Vincentians in the immediate response to the volcanic eruptions of La Soufriere Volcano.

Ambassador Chatterjee commended Prime Minister Gonsalves for his Leadership in addressing the concerns of Vincentians.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves expressed thanks to the Government and People of Canada for their assistance to this Country’s response efforts.

