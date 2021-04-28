Petroleum Company SOL EC Limited will be donating generously towards the ongoing Volcano Relief and Recovery Effort

Petroleum Company SOL EC Limited is supporting the ongoing Volcano Relief and Recovery Effort.

A release from SOL says, as a consequence of the eruption of the volcano and the disruption and difficulties posed to thousands of people, the company is reaching out to nationals to alleviate their distress.

SOL has provided 27-thousand, 169-dollars each The Salvation Army, SVG Red Cross, and Rotary Club South.

The company says these community-spirited organisations were chosen, given their track record in distributing aid to persons in need.

According to SOL’s General Manager, Steve Francis, SOL sought their assistance to bring much needed aid to persons who have been affected.

In addition to bottled water and waterproof boots provided to NEMO, SOL will also provide 100 cots, sheets and pillows to NEMO as soon as the shipment arrives later this week.

SOL said it empathises with all persons who are affected and extends its thoughts and prayers to them.

