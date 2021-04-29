The Ministry of Agriculture is taking a scientific approach to the process of rebuilding the Agricultural Sector, in the aftermath of the Explosive Eruptions of La Soufriere Volcano.

This is according to Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar, as he addressed several issues during the Eyeing La Soufriere Morning Edition yesterday on NBC Radio.

Minister Caesar says Farmers can expect to see a new path taken for the development of the Agricultural Sector.

Meanwhile, Director of Forestry Services, Fitzgerald Providence spoke about some of the devastation of the forest as a result of the volcanic ash fall.

