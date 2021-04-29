The United Nations General Assembly is standing in solidarity with St.Vincent and the Grenadines

The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution in “Solidarity with and support for the Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as neighbouring countries affected by the impact of the eruptions of the La Soufriere Volcano”.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves while speaking on NBC Radio this morning.

He said the resolution received overwhelming support from the Member States of the UN General Assembly.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the assistance to be provided by the United Nations Environment Program.

