Adjustments are being made to the dates for the CPEA, CSEC and CAPE Examinations here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as a result of the challenging situation which now exists here.

Word of this came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during NBC’s Eyeing La Soufriere, morning edition on Thursday.

The Prime Minister said the Ministry of Education is looking at the possibility of having the Grade Six and Form Five students return to school, for at least a six week period, at alternative sites.

The Prime Minister said he has also been in dialogue with the UWI Vice Chancellor to discuss the possibility of using the UWI Open Campus to conduct Face-to-Face lessons for Grade Six and Form Five students.

Dr. Gonsalves said the UWI site is also being considered as the location to administer the external examinations to these students at a later date.

