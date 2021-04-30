CEO of VINLEC, Thornley Myers has provided an update on the current billing situation

News

Chief Executive Officer of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Electricity Services VINLEC Thornley Myers, says a suspension of the bill for persons who were not directly impacted by the volcanic eruption is not in their best interest.

Mr. Myers made the statement while speaking at a live press conference hosted by VINLEC this morning.

The VINLEC CEO said a suspension of the bill now will result in a higher electricity bill when the meter is eventually being read.

Mr. Myers said if a consumer detects a higher bill for the month of April, such persons should pay their normal amount to remain in good standing and to avoid accumulating a larger electricity bill.