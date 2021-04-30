Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan has conducted a tour to a number of areas

Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan today conducted a tour to a number of areas, across the country.

The Governor General visited the National Emergency Organization (NEMO) Command and Communication Centre, The World Food Program at the E.T Joshua Tarmac, World Central Kitchen (WCK) at Diamond, The Calliaqua Anglican School and the Fair Hall Government School Emergency Shelters.

During her visit to the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) Command Centre, the Governor General thanked everyone for their service in planning and ensuring that measures are in place to ensure the safety of everyone and dissemination of much needed relief supplies across the country.

She said that NEMO has an enormous task going forward as the challenges are many, but she also expressed confidence in the organization to get the job done.

Speaking to Members of the World Central Kitchen team at Diamond, the Governor General thanked them for their voluntary service to the country during this difficult period.

The Governor General also thanked the volunteers who are assisting at Emergency Shelters across the country as she made presentations of books and other supplies to the Calliaqua Anglican School and the Fair Hall Government School Emergency Shelters.

