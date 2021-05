The implications of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano for the local Agricultural sector, have been outlined by Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar.

Speaking on NBC Radio this week, Minister Caesar said while some crops are still fit for the market, others are now in short supply.

Minister Caesar noted that the banana and plantain industry was also severely impacted by the heavy ash fall.

