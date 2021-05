Britain’s Dan Evans reached the second round of the Madrid Open Men’s Singles Tennis Tournament with victory over Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in Spain today.

The British Number (1), Evans who had never won in Madrid, went through 7-6 (8-6), 6-7 (7-9), 6-2.

Evans had three match points in the second set but the World Number (51) saved them to send it to a decider.

