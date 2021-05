MR LORENZO LOWRAY BAPTISTE better known as RENZO of Owia died on Monday 22nd March at the age of 25. The funeral takes place on Saturday 8th May at the Bible Missionary Church, San Souci. The service begins at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at the San Souci Cemetery. Person must wear a Face Mask and adhere to the Covid-19 Protocols.

