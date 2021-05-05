NEMO has unequivocally refuted accusations that it is hoarding mattresses

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) has categorically denied accusations that it is hoarding mattresses.

In a release issued on Monday, NEMO said it is aware that these allegations are circulating on social media.

NEMO said the accusations followed the visit by the Governor General Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan to the NEMO Warehouse at Campden Park on Monday, May 3rd.

NEMO explained that during her visit, photographs of mattresses being stored at the warehouse were taken and disseminated by local media who had accompanied Her Excellency on her tour of the facility.

It said this display has resulted in widespread social media allegations that NEMO is engaging in the hoarding of bed mattresses and supplies meant for evacuees throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

NEMO categorically denied the allegations and outlined the facts relating to the matter. It said

Distribution of mattresses is an ongoing process.

To date, some fifteen hundred (1500) mattresses have been delivered to the eighty-six (86) shelters that have been activated. Initially, cots were supplied, but most of these have now been replaced.

Five hundred and fifty (550) mattresses were delivered to families over the past few days.

A 40ft container of mattresses bought through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning was received on Friday, April 30, off loaded on Saturday, May 1 and delivered mainly to persons in private shelters.

The mattresses seen in the photos being circulated with the Governor General in the background were received late on Saturday, May 1 and are single mattresses which are being distributed upon request.

Yesterday’s delivery of mattresses was hampered by the inclement weather but efforts to distribute mattresses to those in need continues in earnest.

NEMO assured the public that it has no interest in withholding supplies necessary for the comfort of those who have been displaced due to the eruption of the La Soufriére Volcano. NEMO and its stakeholders will continue to co-ordinate the response to this national emergency in accordance with humanitarian principles.

