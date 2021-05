Vincentians are again being advised to remain vigilant, to ensure that they are safe from hazards associated with the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano

The word of caution has come came from Volcano Seismologist Roderick Stewart and Professor Jennie Barclay of the University of East Anglia in the United Kingdom.

The Scientists have pointed out that although the Volcano is now relatively quiet, the threat of dangerous lahars or mud flows remains.

