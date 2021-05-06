This year’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) tournament will be played in St.Kitts and Nevis

Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Chief Operations Officer, Pete Russell has sought to allay concerns over the decision to play this year’s tournament entirely at Warner Park, St Kitts and Nevis.

Warner Park is the only international venue in St Kitts and Nevis, and will host all 33 matches on five different pitches

Russell said the league had gone to great lengths to ensure the best possible pitch preparation so that the standard of cricket remained at a high level throughout the course of the tournament.

This year will be the first time that matches will be played at only one venue, as organisers endeavor to create a biosecure bubble in one territory amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Trinidad and Tobago hosted last year’s tournament but matches were held Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, and at the Brian Lara Stadium at Tarouba, South Trinidad.

Russell said CPL had secured the services of a New Zealand pitch consultant with International Cricket Council experience to work with the authorities in St Kitts and Nevis.

