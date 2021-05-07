Australian cricketers, coaches and commentators are forced to leave the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to horrific surge in COVID-19 cases in India

Australian cricketers, coaches and commentators have left the Indian Premier League (IPL) and flown to the Maldives after the tournament was suspended.

Australia has closed its borders to travelers from India until 15th May after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The group will stay in the Maldives until the travel ban is lifted.

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Mike Hussey has remained in India after testing positive for the virus.

A Cricket Australia (CA) statement said that he was experiencing “mild symptoms” and will undergo 10-day quarantine.

The Australians involved at the IPL will have to quarantine for 14 days when they return home.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unanimously decided to postpone the tournament after a meeting on Tuesday.

Two Kolkata Knight Riders players and one from Sunrisers Hyderabad tested positive on Tuesday.

Hussey is the only Australian to have tested positive for the virus so far.

