Evacuees from the Yellow and Orange zone have been given the Green light to return home

Residents who evacuated from the Yellow and Orange Zones can now return to their communities, as the Volcano Alert Level has been lowered to Orange.

This is according to a release issued by the National Emergency Management Organization.

Government yesterday took the decision to lower the alert level, based on recommendations from Scientists from the Seismic Research Centre of the University of the West Indies.

Lead Scientist, Roderick Stewart says the recommendation was being made given that the activity at the La Soufriere has decreased significantly.

The Government has also taken the decision that residents of communities in the orange zone from Petit Bordel to Gordon Yard on the Leeward side of the island and up to Mt. Young near the RUBIS Gas Station on the Windward side of the island, can return home and carry out normal activities.

The communities of Chateaubelair, Fitz- Hughes and all communities in the Red Volcano Hazard Zone remain restricted.

