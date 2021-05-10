A Meeting of Parliament will be held tomorrow

Members of Parliament are expected to debate the Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2021 during a Meeting of Parliament, set to take place tomorrow.

The Bill is one of four listed to receive its first reading at tomorrow’s session.

The others which are listed to be read for the first time are: the Banking Amendment Bill 2021, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Zero Hunger Trust Fund Amendment Bill 2021, and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Friendly Societies Bill 2021.

The Order Paper also includes 16 questions for oral answers from the Opposition and a Motion for the approval of the Supplementary Estimates.

Members of Parliament are expected to pay tribute to former Member of Parliament, the late Parnel Campbell QC, during tomorrow’s session.

Tomorrow’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 10am, at the Assembly Chamber in Kingstown.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

