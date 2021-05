A Montserrat-based group of Vincentians referred to as Vincies in Strat will be continuing with its relief efforts for St. Vincent and the Grenadines following the explosive eruptions at La Soufriere.

Member of the Association for Vincies in Strat Kenrick Burke listed some of the upcoming activities noting that the group is aiming to host a Fundraising activity every other month.

Mr. Burke said he is confident that St. Vincent and the Grenadines will rebuild stronger following the crisis.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print