Damion Dublin won his second consecutive St Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association’s “Stars Table Tennis Tournament” in Port Elizabeth, Bequia at the weekend by beating Caleb Howard 12-10, 11-6, 10-12, 11-5.

In the semi-finals, Dublin defeated Mikael Hazelwood 11-7, 9-11, 11-6, 11-5, while Howard beat Akeil De Roche 11-8, 11-8, 18-16.

The date for the next Tournament has not yet been finalised.

