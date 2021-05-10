Dr. Thomas Christopher and Professor Richard Robertson have weighed in on the topic of Lahar or mud flows

Lead Scientist for the La Soufriere Monitoring Team, Dr. Thomas Christopher has advised that there be closer monitoring of construction of residential and other structures in areas close to La Soufriere Volcano, to mitigate the impact of lahars or mud flows.

Dr. Christopher was speaking on NBC’s Eyeing La Soufriere morning edition on Friday.

Meanwhile, Geologist, Professor Richard Robertson has suggested that a special public education programme be formulated, to enlighten persons on the dangers of lahars.

