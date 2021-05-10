Eight new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Eight new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, from one hundred and eighty seven (187) samples processed on Friday May 7th, resulting in a positivity rate of 4.3%.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says three of the eight new cases were identified in emergency shelters. Other cases are contacts of positives across various communities.

Two new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from seventy-six (76) samples processed on Saturday May 8th, resulting in a positivity rate of 2.6%.

No new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. One hundred and sixty-nine (169) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, nine hundred and twenty-two (1922) cases of COVID-19 and seventeen hundred and forty-one (1741) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use a mask, sanitize, practice physical distancing and get vaccinated, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

