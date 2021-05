The St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association launched the 2021 Vincy Premier League (VPL) Ten/10 Tournament at a News Conference at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex yesterday afternoon.

Dream 11 VPL 3 will be played from 15th to 30th May at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Once again, six Franchises will contest the Tournament. Dark View Explorers, La Soufriere Hikers, Botanic Gardens Rangers, Salt Pond Breakers, Fort Charlotte Strikers, the Grenadines Divers.

