A Supplementary Budget of 117.9-million dollars was approved by Parliament , to address the immediate demands arising from the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

The Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2021 was passed, along with a Motion for the approval of the Supplementary Estimates.

Presenting the Bill in Parliament, Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves described the explosive volcanic eruption as devastating.

Minister Gonsalves said loss and damage from the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano could amount to close to 50-percent of the Gross Domestic Product of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Supplementary Appropriation Bill was the only one passed during that Sitting.

Parliament has been adjourned until Tuesday 29th June at 10am

