Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the Government will be implementing additional measures to strengthen the resilience of this country

The Prime Minister outlined some of the measures, as he contributed to the debate on the Supplementary Appropriation Bill in Parliament on Tuesday.

A Supplementary Budget of 117.9-million dollars was approved by Parliament Tuesday night, to address the immediate demands arising from   the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano

