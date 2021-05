Ireland “A” defeated the Netherlands “A” by 5 wickets with 176 balls remaining in the 3rd Unofficial One Day International in Ireland yesterday.

The scores: the Netherlands “A” 105 off 28.5 overs, Ireland “A” 110-5 off 20.4 overs.

Ireland A won the 3-match series 2-1.

