Real Madrid beats Granada 4-1

Defending champions, Real Madrid beat Granada 4-1 yesterday to keep the pressure on leaders, Atletico Madrid at the top of Spain’s La Liga. Real Madrid are two points behind Atletico Madrid with two games remaining.

Luka Modric gave Real Madrid the lead from Miguel Gutierrez’s scooped pass, and Rodrygo scored with a fine solo goal.

Veteran, Jorge Molina gave Granada hope, but Eden Hazard set up Alvaro Odriozola , and moments later Karim Benzema scored into an empty net from 40 yards after a goalkeeping error.

Atletico Madrid could win the title on Sunday if they beat Osasuna and Real fail to beat Athletic Bilbao. Barcelona, who are four points behind Atletico Madrid, host Celta Vigo.

