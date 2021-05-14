Seismic activity at La Soufrière Volcano remains low

The UWI Seismic Research Centre says seismic activity at La Soufrière Volcano has remained low since the tremor associated with the explosion and ash venting on 22 April.

The Centre says, in the last 24 hours, seismic activity was limited to a few long-period earthquakes.

Gas measurements on May 11 yielded an average SO2 flux of 252 tons per day.

The volcano continues to be in a state of unrest, and escalation in activity can take place with little or no warning.

The Seismic Research Centre has advised that caution should be taken in crossing river valleys on the volcano due to the increased risk of lahars (mudflows) during periods of rainfall on the volcano.

The Volcano alert level remains at ORANGE

