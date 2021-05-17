Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) Selection Panel has named a 30-man squad for a three-week high-performance red-ball training camp in St Lucia from today in preparation for the upcoming Test Series against South Africa.

The camp provides an opportunity for established Test and developing players alike to sharpen and enhance their red-ball skills in a high-performance environment following a month-long break after the Sri Lanka Series.

The camp will include two ‘best v best’ inter-squad matches, as the West Indies look ahead to their final series in the ICC World Test Championship with two Test Matches against South Africa in June.

Most players attending have been involved in recent West Indies Test squads and high-performance camps.

A few players, however, will be receiving their first international training experience since the beginning of the pandemic including Guyanese fast bowler, Nial Smith, Jamaican top-order batsman, Paul Palmer, Vincentian leg-spinning all-rounder Keron Cottoy and St. Kitts and Nevis’ left-hand batsman, Kieran Powell.

Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite and fast bowlers Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph will not be attending as they are currently competing in the English County Championship and will return to the West Indies for the Test Series. Test all-rounder Jason Holder is being rested due to his workload across all formats of the game and will arrive in St Lucia at the end of the month.

