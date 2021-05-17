 Rafael Nadal has won his 10th Italian Open

Rafael Nadal won his 10th Italian Open with a 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 victory over world number one Novak Djokovic in Rome yersterday.

Both players dropped serve early on in the first set before Nadal took it after securing the key break at 5-5.

Djokovic dominated the second set but paid for not taking two break points in the fifth game of the decider.

A stunning backhand from Spaniard, Nadal saw him break the Serb, Djokovic in the next game before he went on to hold his serve and nerve to close out the match.

