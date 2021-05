A new 48-page Electronic Passport is now being issued by the Passports and Immigration Department, here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Department held an official ceremony this morning to launch the new E-Passport.

In her address at the ceremony Chief Immigration Officer, Beverly Walker noted that this is a great milestone and accomplishment for the Department.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves delivered the feature address at the ceremony.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print