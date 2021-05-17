The results for this weekend’s matches in the 2021 Dream 11 Vincy Premier League (VPL) Ten/10 Tournament

Fort Charlotte Strikers and Salt Pond Breakers won yesterday’s matches in the 2021 Dream 11 Vincy Premier League (VPL) Ten/10 Tournament at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

In the morning match, Fort Charlotte Strikers made 86-4 off their 10 overs, then restricted Botanical Gardens Rangers to 62-4 off 10 overs to win by 24 runs.

Salt Pond Breakers gained an 11-run victory over Grenadines Divers yesterday afternoon. The scores: Salt Pond Breakers 67-4 off 10 overs, Grenadines Divers 58-8 off 10 overs.

The Tournament opened last Saturday when La Soufriere Hikers beat Fort Charlotte Strikers by 9 wickets, the scores: La Soufriere Hikers 48-1 off 10 overs, Fort Charlotte Strikers 43-9 off 10 overs; and Dark View Explorers defeated Botanical Gardens Rangers by 57 runs, the scores: Dark View Explorers 83-5 off 10 overs, Botanical Gardens Rangers 26 off 6.4 overs.

Today, Grenadines Divers will meet Dark View Explorers at 11.30 a. m, and Dark View Explorers will play against Salt Pond Breakers at 1.30 p. m.

Both matches will be played at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

