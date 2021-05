The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be offering vouchers from the month of June, to families who have been displaced, as a result of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during the Eyeing La Soufriere program on NBC Radio yesterday.

The Prime Minister Gonsalves said a pilot program is currently being rolled out by the Ministry of National Mobilization to distribute 300 food vouchers.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print