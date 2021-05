Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the new Electronic Passport represents a significant investment by the Government.

The Prime Minister made the point, as he delivered the feature address at the launch of the passport on Monday.

The Prime Minister said, it was decided that the Government would absorb a significant amount of the cost of the new passport, in light of the challenges associated with the Covid 19 pandemic.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print