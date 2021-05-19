Australia’s batsman, Marnus Labuschagne will miss Australia’s white-ball tour of the West Indies in July because of “logistical complexities” according to Cricket Australia.

The 26-year-old, who is currently playing for Glamorgan in the English County Championship, was left out of a 23-man squad and is expected to now continue his duties with Glamorgan.

Labuschagne made his name in Tests where he averages 60 from 18 matches but recently broke into the One-Day International side and averages nearly 40 from 13 games.

It was not immediately clear what the logistical challenges were but Australia’s selector, Trevor Hohns said but for the current COVID-19 pandemic, the player would have definitely made the Caribbean trip.

The Australian squad is Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Tanveer Sangha, D’Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner and Adam Zampa.

Australia will meet the West Indies in five Twenty/20 Internationals at the Darren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia from 9th to 16th July, before travelling to Barbados for three One Day Internationals at Kensington Oval from 20th t0 24th July.

