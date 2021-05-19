Chelsea defeated Leicester City in the English Premier League

Chelsea avenged their FA Cup final defeat and moved above Leicester City into third spot in the English Premier League with a 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge at Fulham in South West London yesterday.

Antonio Rudiger’s 47th minute goal put Chelsea ahead and Jorginho’s 66th-minute penalty doubled the lead before Kelechi Iheanacho gave Leicester City hope in the 76th minute.

The 8,000 Chelsea fans welcomed back to the stadium relished a result that leaves Leicester City not only down in fourth but out of the Champions League places if Liverpool win at Burnley today.

