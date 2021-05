MS AGATHA SYLVIA JORDON better known as CENA and MAMA of Fancy and Owia died on Friday April 23rd at the age of 71. The funeral takes place on Saturday May 22nd at the Bethany Baptist Church, Stubbs. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by Papers and Soca Vans. They will leave Mesopotamia at 9:30 a.m. for persons wishing to attend the funeral.

